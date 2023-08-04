What to know about tapioca and how it is made

Tapioca is derived from the cassava root and used as a starch. It’s mostly sugar with hardly any protein, fibre, or other nutrients.

Tapioca’s rise to prominence can be attributed to its status as a wheat- and gluten-free alternative.

However, the topic is fraught with debate. There are proponents of its beneficial health effects and detractors.

Tapioca: what is it?

Tapioca is a starch derived from the South American tuber cassava, according to healthline.

Several countries in Africa, Asia, and South America rely on the simple-to-cultivate cassava root as a main source of nutrition. Tapioca is almost entirely composed of starch and hence has very little health benefits.

However, it is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable wheat substitute for those who must adhere to a gluten-free diet. Dried tapioca comes in the form of flour, flakes, or pearls and has a white colour.

The way it’s manufactured.

However, wherever it is made, the pulverised cassava root is squeezed for its starchy liquid.

When the starchy liquid has been extracted, the water is left to evaporate. After the water has evaporated, what’s left is a fine tapioca powder.

The powder is then transformed into a more desirable shape, such flakes or pearls. Most frequently encountered are pearls. They are commonly used as a thickening in cooking and baking, and in beverages like bubble tea, puddings, and sweets.

The flakes, sticks, and pearls are dehydrated, therefore they need to be soaked or boiled before they can be eaten. They could quadruple in size, get leathery and bloated and lose their transparency.

Ground cassava root is cassava flour, however tapioca flour is commonly confused with it. However, the starchy liquid known as tapioca is derived from ground cassava root.

