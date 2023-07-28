What to know about some types of fluids that come out of the vágina

If you’re in queue for coffee and all of a sudden something pours out, it can be tough to tell what kind of fluid it is. Most of the time, you won’t know until you check your pants in the lavatory.

Mucus-like discharge could be cervical fluid (which is not responsible for arousal during sexual activity). Cervical fluid contains carbs, proteins, and amino acids and contains the most information of any vàginal fluid. Its colour, consistency, and texture alter with your monthly cycle and hormone levels.

According to healthline, cervical fluids are a normal body response, but if yours are green, stinky, or have the consistency of cottage cheese, you should see a doctor.

Genital perspiration, produced by your sweat glands, is another potential source of fluid down there. When you’re feeling excited about making love, your genitalia will enlarge to accommodate the extra blood. Genital transudate is the watery solution produced by vasoconstriction.

Increased sweating, notably in the vaginal area, is a common side effect of stress. Wearing loose, airy pants, maintaining a healthy weight, and regularly washing your hands can help prevent this.

Another type of vàginal fluid, known as genital transudate, is a milky white secretion produced by the genital glands.

The Skene glands, often known as the female prostate, produce fluids and lubrication. These glands secrete a fluid with antibacterial characteristics that helps keep the urinary system healthy and keeps the vàginal entrance moist.

Keep in mind that your body is unique and that fluid ratios may feel different to you than they do to someone else.

