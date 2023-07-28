What To Drink Regularly To Keep Your Brain Sharp In Old Age

As we age, it becomes increasingly important to take care of our brain health. Just like any other organ in our body, our brain needs proper nutrition and hydration to function at its best. While there is no magic potion to prevent cognitive decline, incorporating certain beverages into your daily routine can help keep your brain sharp in old age. Read on to discover what you should be drinking regularly to support your brain health.

1. Water:

According to Healthline, Staying well-hydrated is essential for optimal brain function. Dehydration can lead to brain fog, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to ensure proper hydration. Sip on water throughout the day and consider carrying a water bottle with you to provide a constant reminder to drink up.

2. Green tea:

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that have been shown to benefit brain health. The combination of caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine in green tea can promote alertness and focus without the jitters associated with coffee. Studies have also found that the polyphenols in green tea may help protect brain cells and improve memory and cognitive function.

3. Turmeric latte:

Turmeric latte, also known as golden milk, is becoming increasingly popular due to its potential brain-boosting properties. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has been found to cross the blood-brain barrier and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Adding a pinch of black pepper to your turmeric latte can enhance the absorption of curcumin.

4. Blueberry smoothies:

Blueberries are often referred to as “brain berries” due to their high levels of antioxidants known as flavonoids. These antioxidants have been shown to enhance brain function by improving communication between brain cells, reducing inflammation, and improving memory and cognitive abilities. Blend up some blueberries with a plant-based milk or yogurt for a delicious brain-boosting smoothie.

5. Beet juice:

Beets are rich in nitrates, which have been shown to increase blood flow to the brain and improve cognitive function. Drinking beet juice can enhance oxygen and nutrient delivery to the brain, promoting brain health and performance. Add a squeeze of lemon to your beet juice for a refreshing and tangy flavor.

6. Herbal teas:

Certain herbal teas can have calming and cognitive-boosting effects. Chamomile tea, for example, contains compounds that may help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, allowing for better cognitive function. Peppermint tea has been associated with increased alertness and improved memory. Experiment with different herbal teas to find the ones that work best for you.

7. Fresh fruit and vegetable juices:

Juicing fresh fruits and vegetables can provide a concentrated dose of nutrients that support brain health. Green juices with ingredients like spinach, kale, celery, and cucumber are excellent choices as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your juices will ensure a wide range of brain-supporting nutrients.

