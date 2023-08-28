What To Do When Things Are Not Going The Way You Planned – Pastor Poju Oyemade Shares

There are times when you make plans to guarantee your success, but the plans don’t go the way you want them. Unplanned events happen that shift your world, and it can be frustrating.

Pastor Poju Oyemade, the senior pastor of Covenant Nation Church, has shared what you must do in these kinds of situations.

In a message to his followers on his social media page, he encouraged them to understand that God is sovereign and he does things to bypass our plans because he positions us to receive what is best for us.

“Get over your feelings and see the big picture,” he wrote. “God in his sovereignty is dealing with you as his child so you may be positioned to receive the inheritance.”

He reminded them about Job, who suffered a lot but in the end had double of what he had before and learner a valuable lesson in the process.

“See the big picture and practice humility,” he wrote. “Job said that which I see not, teach thou me. It is time to be taught directly by God instead of reacting with evident signs of frustration because things didn’t go your way.”

What are your thoughts on this? Share them in the comments. Be blessed.

