NEWS

What To Do After Sex To Stay Healthy

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Intercourse is good because there are so many health benefits you can get from it. But at the same time, it can be risky if certain lifestyles are not practiced. Medical science has found that adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent infection. According to “WebMD”, below are things to do after intercourse to stay healthy. 

Empty Your Bladder

Studies have shown that some microorganisms such as bacteria can get into your body during intercourse which can raise your chances of an infection. However, peeing immediately after intercourse will help you flush those germs out. 

 Drink a Glass of Water

Apart from helping you to pee frequently, staying hydrated is very essential to the body system. However, you pee more when you take enough water which means that you are likely to flush out bacteria from your body before infections can flare up.

Wash Your Hands

It is quite unfortunate that a lot of people don’t wash their hands when they engage in intercourse. Washing your hands is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of infection that you might pick up from your partner’s private part. 

Anatomyhealth (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Stunningly Styles Ladies Can Rock To Stand Out At Events.

28 seconds ago

EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

19 mins ago

Consider The Fact That Just 11 Men Collectively Ruled Different African Countries For 347 Years -FFK

27 mins ago

Nyesom Wike Is Not The Only One Who Spent Money To Keep PDP As A Strong Opposition Party- NWC Member

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button