What To Do After Sex To Stay Healthy

Intercourse is good because there are so many health benefits you can get from it. But at the same time, it can be risky if certain lifestyles are not practiced. Medical science has found that adopting a healthy lifestyle can help prevent infection. According to “WebMD”, below are things to do after intercourse to stay healthy.

Empty Your Bladder

Studies have shown that some microorganisms such as bacteria can get into your body during intercourse which can raise your chances of an infection. However, peeing immediately after intercourse will help you flush those germs out.

Drink a Glass of Water

Apart from helping you to pee frequently, staying hydrated is very essential to the body system. However, you pee more when you take enough water which means that you are likely to flush out bacteria from your body before infections can flare up.

Wash Your Hands

It is quite unfortunate that a lot of people don’t wash their hands when they engage in intercourse. Washing your hands is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of infection that you might pick up from your partner’s private part.

Anatomyhealth (

)