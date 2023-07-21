What Tinubu’s Gov’t Has Done Differently Was The Courage And Boldness To Remove The Subsidy- Shehu Sani.

Shehu Sani is a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist. He is the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria -. and the Chairman of Hand-in-Hand, Africa. He was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

While speaking in a recent interview on channel television, the cleric reportedly stated that “I believe that at this point in our country Nigeria, we have come to a merely collective decision that the subsidy regime was a fraud and it has been draining the pipe of our economy. The subsidy has also served as a self-will corruption.

Speaking further he said ” What Tinubu’s Government Has Done Differently Was The Courage And Boldness to remove the subsidy. And to be able to face the challenges that come after it. But the unfortunate part of it is that there should have been a clear layout as regarding the removal of fuel subsidy to balance the state and affair of the country.

