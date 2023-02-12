This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Tinubu told me when he visited me in November, 2021- Tanko Yakassai reveals

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that a elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai OFR, who is a Nigerian politician, a human rights activist and the former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed what the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, told him when he visited him two years ago.

When he was asked what he discussed with Tinubu, when the latter visited him in November 2021, Tanko said that Tinubu came to him to inform him of his 2023 presidential ambition.

He said, “What Tinubu told me when he visited me in November, 2021 was that, he came to my house with his clear interest, and he told me that, I am one of the people he thought would bring about his desires, intention and interest to contest the 2023 presidential election. He appealed for my support and I gave him the assurance of my support and I am still on it. I met governors in support of his candidature and ambition.”

Further talking, Tanko said that till today, no presidential candidate visited him, except for Tinubu alone and that is the reason why he is supporting Tinubu alone.

He said, “Maybe they know me well enough that I won’t change my mind. That was why they gave up. No single person approached me for support and I have made up my mind that I will support Tinubu till the end of the election.”

