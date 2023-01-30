What Tinubu Told Me On Phone When I Refused To Accept His Appointment – Naja’atu Mohammed

A renown Activist and politician, Naja’atu Mohammed was recently reported to have resigned as a Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. In an interview with Punch News she spoke about dumping APC, why Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a future disaster and many more. During this interview, she revealed what Tinubu told her on phone when she refused to accept his appointment.

According to her, she was never in support of Tinubu from the beginning rather she supported Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, but Tinubu won the APC ticket in the most corrupt way. She made it made it clear that she refused to accept his appointment because he has no blueprint for the North. However, she was told that Tinubu wanted to speak with her on phone and if she was not satisfied with all he says then she can opt out.

When Tinubu called her on phone, he told her to forgive him and he respects her stance on not accepting his appointment. He proceeded to beg her to come to London for them to have a proper conversation.

She said, “When he called me, he told me to forgive him, but he respects my stance on not accepting his appointment. However, he would want me to hear him out. Then he requested that I come to London”.

