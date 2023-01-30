This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Tinubu Told Me In London After I Initially Rejected His APC PCC Appointment – Naja’atu Reveals

Naja’atu Mohammed, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, disclosed her conversation with the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom.

Mohammed, who recently resigned as a Director on the APC Presidential Campaign Council, reported that Tinubu invited her to London after she initially declined his appointment to the campaign council. Mohammed stated in an interview with The Punch that when she finally met Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State was unable to persuade her to support his ambition.

She added that during the meeting, Tinubu stated that he lacks a plan to address the insecurity in the North because he would be treading on too many toes and risk assassination. She stated, “Honorable Faleke called me one day. I was unfamiliar with Faleke. He called me while I was on a flight to introduce himself. Then he said, “Please, ma, we want you to be a director on the campaign council.” I said no, why? I am not interested in leading your campaign.

Faleke began saying Please, ma, and I responded with no. You are embarrassing me because it is not appropriate for anyone to beg you; it is extremely humiliating, and if you do not accept it, you appear conceited. He inquired as to why I declined the appointment. I stated that I cannot be a zombie because I haven’t sat down with Tinubu, I haven’t seen him, he hasn’t told us what he has for us up North, and I am too elderly at this time. He kept begging with me until we reached a compromise. “Therefore, he said, ‘Okay, ma, if you are unsatisfied with what Asiwaju has to say to you when you see him, you can opt out. We were in agreement.

After that, I received multiple calls that I did not answer, and I received a text message informing me that Asiwaju wanted to speak with me. I replied that I would be waiting. “Therefore, Tinubu contacted me and said, ‘Hajiya, please pardon me, but I appreciate your refusal to accept my assignment. However, I request your attention. Are you able to visit London?’ I said yes. That evening, I purchased my ticket, and I flew with Lufthansa the following day to arrive in London the following day. That same evening, a man named Ibrahim Masari drove me to Asiwaju, where we sat down.

“When I saw Tinubu in London, I asked him, ‘What do you have for us in the north?’” What is your plan for our predicament? Tinubu stated that he lacked a blueprint, to which I replied, “How can you rule without a blueprint?” “He said that the reason is that he would step on too many toes, and they could kill him. I felt that was ridiculous. I asked him, “Sir, if you don’t have a plan, how do you rule?” By the time you regain power, you will be confronted with numerous obstacles. Therefore, he instructed me to proceed if I wished to contribute anything to his manifesto.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Told #London #Initially #Rejected #APC #PCC #Appointment #Najaatu #RevealsWhat Tinubu Told Me In London After I Initially Rejected His APC PCC Appointment – Naja’atu Reveals Publish on 2023-01-30 10:34:45