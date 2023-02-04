What Tinubu Told Buhari At APC Campaign Rally In Nasarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, claims those who believe he has a tense relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to be let down.

Speaking on behalf of the APC at a rally on Saturday in Nasarawa State, Tinubu stated that his cordial relationship with President Buhari is built on honesty and nation-building.

Despite numerous economic and security issues, the former governor of Lagos State says he is proud of President Buhari’s accomplishments during the past eight years.

Tinubu commended the President for putting in a lot of effort and fighting for the country’s survival as the “poster boy” of his campaign.

Those who believe there are fissures in our friendship and connection will continue to be let down and have their momentary happiness destroyed, he stated. It’s not about people in ours. Integrity and nation-building are at stake.

“We are proud of your accomplishments because we worked with you 20 years ago to reshape Nigeria, battle against corruption, poverty, failure, and hunger.

“President Buhari bravely and directly took on Nigeria’s difficulties. You put forth a lot of effort. Nigeria is still a functioning country, which we attribute to constitutional democracy. We would have asked you to stay, but you said you would rather return to Daura.

“You stated that there is still work to be done and that you will let others carry on. Few presidents have experienced difficulties and catastrophes like you did while still constructing infrastructure.

Buhari’s ability to maintain concentrate in the face of distractions was compared by Tinubu to that of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States.

Because of the bravery and resiliency of its people, Tinubu guaranteed that under his leadership, Nigeria would overcome all difficulties.

We shall work hard, he declared. We assure you that neither this country nor ourselves will cause regret in your children or grandkids.

