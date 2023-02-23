This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Tinubu said when they displayed Peter Obi on the screen yesterday- Sowore reveals

Yesterday, it was reported that ahead of the Saturday presidential election, the presidential candidates of various political parties, who are vying for Nigeria’s topmost job, gathered at the International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja to sign the Peace Accord that was organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led Peace Committee.

It was reported that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Yele Sowore and other candidates were at the ICC to sign the Peace Accord, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, also sat next to Tinubu during the meeting.

However, in a news article that was published by the Sahara Reporters this morning, it was reported that Yele Sowore, has revealed what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, when the picture of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was displayed on the viewing screen.

Sowore, while talking to Sahara Reporters correspondent said, “At a point when they showed Peter Obi on the screen, Tinubu asked his party chairman (Adamu), ‘se eni ti won pe l’Obi niyen ?’ (Is that the person they call Obi ?).”

From what Yele Sowore said, it depicts that Bola Tinubu, could not recognize Peter Obi, as popular as he is in the forthcoming election, until Adamu later confirmed to him that, it was Peter Obi’s picture that was displayed.

