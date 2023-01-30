What Tinubu Said To Me After He Rigged Election Against My Candidate In Primaries – Naja’atu Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad on Monday, said that she never planned to support Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Recall that Naja’atu had recently resigned her position in the ruling APC citing cases of incompetence and health issues on Tinubu’s side.

However, in an exclusive interview with Punch paper, the female politician said she had only supported Osinbajo in the party’s presidential primaries. She went on to allege that Tinubu begged her for forgiveness, after rigging the election against the vice president.

She said: “In the first place, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential aspirant; my support was for Professor Yemi Osinbajo from day one. When Tinubu emerged, he emerged in the most corrupt way. I knew how delegates were given money to go and vote, but it was not just to go and vote; the name Asiwaju was written on each ballot paper. For that reason alone, I had no interest in that primary election.”

“One day, Hon Faleke called me. I was on a flight when he called to introduce himself. And then he said, “Please, ma, we want you to be on the campaign council; we want you to be a director.” I said no, why?… After that, I saw a call several times, which I did not answer, and then they sent me a text saying that Asiwaju wanted to talk with me, and I said I would be waiting. When he called, he said, “Hajiya, please forgive me, but I respect your stance on not accepting my appointment. However, I want you to hear me out. Can you come over to London?”.

Speaking further, Naja’atu said she met Tinubu in London but he couldn’t understand anything she was saying because he slept most of the time.

