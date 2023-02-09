What Tinubu Said At APC Presidential Rally In Kogi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to revitalize the Ajaokuta Steelworks if elected. Speaking Wednesday at the party’s presidential election rally in Kogi’s capital, Lokoja, Tinub pledged to dredge up Niger on May 29 to replace President Muhammad Buhari.

The APC standard-bearer added that the north-central region has major mineral industrialization potential, explaining that agriculture will be the source of the country’s prosperity.

Tinubu claimed he was the frontrunner and the best candidate to lead the country and carry on the legacy of President Buhari. He said: Hope is here.” We will revive Ajaokuta. Niger dredging is taking place. Agriculture is the source of our prosperity. The north-central region has major mineral industrialization potential. We will work on that. They were happy even if your product didn’t sell.” You don’t see a need in your life. You will see prosperity and progress.

“This is your destiny.” Hang on. On February 25th, you will be elected president, senators, and representatives. “It’s in your hands now.” “But I’m here to remind you that you should be there in the morning, whether it’s Keke Knapp, bike, or foot.” Please vote and be vigilant. Do your part. Do your part. “I assure you, I know how to do it. I’m smarter than your candidate. “I’m the frontrunner, the frontrunner.” “I know the streets; I am a man who knows how to make a fortune and a man who keeps his promises.”

