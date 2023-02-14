What Tinubu Said About PDP, Iyorchia Ayu At Imo Campaign Rally

All Progressive Party parliamentary presidential candidate Bora Tinubu called the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) liars and urged Imo residents not to vote for them in a February 25 poll. Naija News reported that Tinubu made a statement in Imo State during the party’s presidential campaign rally on Tuesday. The former Lagos State governor said the PDP did not deserve their vote and vowed a state of prosperity, peace, and security if elected president.

While advising people not to vote for the opposition to regain power, Tinubu said Buhari’s past eight years had been spent rebuilding the flawed foundations they had built. His APC standard bearer, who slapped PDP national leader Iyorchia Ayu, made fun of his slip over the weekend. According to him, Ayu had already admitted that his party had destroyed the hopes of many Nigerians. Tinubu added that if he is elected president, he will continue the incorruptibility of President Mohammed Buhari.

He said: Would you vote for a liar?” They lie too much; they don’t deserve your vote. Here come the shackles of poverty, the shackles of ignorance and loneliness, and those who never tell the truth.

