What Tinubu Is Refusing To Do Is To Promise Nigerians What He Cannot Deliver To Them Now- Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity has come out to say that despite the hardship sweeping across the whole country, President Bola Tinubu will not make promises to Nigerians that he cannot keep.

According to Ngelale who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, the process of reforming Nigeria is a very painful one but in the end, Nigerians will look back at it and say it was all worth it.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“We know that there is extensive hardship, all across the country and everyone agrees on that. But what the president is refusing to do is to promise what he cannot deliver. He’s not going to say that Nigerians will wake up tomorrow and all will be well. He’s telling Nigerians exactly where we are and what we are doing to get to the other side of this and when we get to the other side, it will be permanent.”

“I liken his excellency, Mr President to a surgeon who is saying we can no longer put a bandage over our wounds, I actually have to go in, take the bullet out so to speak, the process can be painful but the healing is permanent. And when we get to the other side of it, Nigerians will know in retrospect that having gone through the short term challenges associated with these very key and necessary economic reforms, it was obviously the right thing to do.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 34:10

