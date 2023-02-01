What The Gunmen Who Bombed My House And Set Ablaze My Cars Told Me About Their Sponsors -Ikenga Imo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Insecurity has been one of the major threats Nigerians are facing nowadays. Even though the Buhari-led administration has been putting everything in place to make sure that normalcy returns to every region of the country, some bad people in Nigeria are still causing havocs in some region of the country.

The South-East is plagued by a surge in cybercrime, armed robbery, kidnapping, domestic crime, extrajudicial killings, ritual killings, and banditry. However, while some people are so unfortunate to scrape through these insecurities, some Nigerians were so fortunate to escape from the dens of these perpetrators.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere revealed what the suspected assassins who attacked him and his family members in Umukegwu Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of Imo State told him about their sponsors. Recall that on January 14, 2023, a heavily armed convoy of three vehicles invaded the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, and three persons were shot dead, including an uncle to Ikenga Ugochinyere. The attack was said to have lasted for over 20 minutes as no fewer than thirty-two vehicles were burnt to ashes and buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives.

However, while reacting to the attack, the the candidate of the PDP for Ideato Federal Constituency on the February 25th, 2023 elections, said that he would have been killed in the attack if not for his uncle, Chief Daniel Ikeagwuonu who gave his life to save him.

While speaking about the people who sent them to kill him, Ikenga Imo noted that their sponsors asked them to behead him and make a video of the way he would die so that people can mock his demise. He further revealed that the gunmen told him that their sponsor wanted his entire family members to be dead because he has a secret at his disposal that the public should not know about.

