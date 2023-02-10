NEWS

What The Govt&Security Agencies Told Me When I Told Them I Was Going To Campaign In Borno South -Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter obi, the former Governor of Anambra state, during his interactive session with Nigerian Nollywood actors and actresses, spoke to them about his plans for Nigerians.

However, while speaking about the insecurity condition of the country, he revealed what the Government told him when he wanted to campaign in Borno South. He said, “I have travelled to every part of the country. I am the only candidate that has done that. The day I went to Borno South, Government, security agencies, everybody said to me you can’t go there, and I was already ready to take off. And everybody working with me and my security and everything said, you can’t go there, find some people like pat. And I said to him, listen Nigerians live there”.

However, he later went there. In conclusion, he stated that the criminals In Nigeria are not formidable, but we lack the leadership to tackle it.

What do you have to say about this?

