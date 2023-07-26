NEWS

What The Govt Has Done In 2 Months Is Making Everybody To Imagine That We’ve Be Here For 2yrs- Cletus Obun

Former member of the cross River state house of Assembly and member of the publicity committee of the defunct APC PCC, Cletus Obun has praised the present administration for all that has been done so far

The All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, while speaking on Arise TV said that what Asiwaju has done in two months is making Everyone to think that APC has been in power for two years

He said two months is now looking like two years because of so many activities going on

In the video, he said:

” If people are expecting much in 60 days, This is Because the way this president has inundated the space with so much activities, enthusiasm and excitement, everybody is imagining that we have been here for two years. Two months is looking like two years because of so much activity going on”

