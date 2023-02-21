What The Governor Of Kano Called Buhari In Hausa Is Unbelievable – Mahdi Shehu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Activist, Mahdi Shehu has stated that he is surprised by the way some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies have openly opposed him on the Naira redesign policy.

In an interview with AIT , Shehu said the governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said unbelievable things about Buhari in the Hausa language. He also stated that the likes of Governor El-Rufai and Governor Badaru have opposed Buhari over his policy.

About 9:00 minutes into a video shared on YouTube, Shehu said: “I would never have thought that one day most of these pro-Buharists will come in open space to attack Mr. President. See the governor of Kano what he called the president, you won’t believe it. The same president who went to Kano in spite of the dollar scandal, raised his hand and insisted on him and they did all the work to ensure that he was returned for the second term.

“He said the most uncomplimentary thing against the president, it was said in Hausa and no matter how much you try to interpret it, it won’t give you the true meaning but the semblance of the interpretation he said the president is destroying what he built himself. This is the summary of what the Kano governor said. Look at the Governor of Jigawa, look at the Governor of Kaduna, look at other governors who were kowtowing before the president 5 years ago…”

