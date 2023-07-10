What The Devil Does When You Sacrifice A Fellow Human Being For Money Ritual – Rev. Fr Oluoma

Reverend father John Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic priest in Abuja sends an important message to believers a recent post on his official Facebook page. He spoke on, “Stolen Destinies, Money Rituals And The Devil.”

According to him, “Money Ritual. Does it exist? Yes. Is the devil involved? Absolutely Yes. Does it work? Yes and No. Firstly, it is difficult to put number to the statistics, but I’m convinced that less than 10% of those who commit ritual murder for money eventually make money.”

According to him, “By making people think and believe that killing people for money ritual works, the devil hides the real crime which is murder and keeps enticing more people to sell their souls by killing others. If we had a ruthlessly effective security that traces the disappearance of people and brings the murderers to book, ritual killing will go extinct.”

“2 Corinthians 10:4-5 says: “it is ideas that we demolish, every presumptuous notion that is set up against the knowledge of God…” Money ritual is an idea the devil uses to lure people into murder by making it look like it works. If there were no money ritual in our pre christian cultures, it is not so much because they didn’t like money like us, it’s more that the idea was practically inexistent then.”

He then reveals what the devil does when you sacrifice a fellow human being for money ritual. He said, “When you sacrifice a fellow human being, the devil has got a hold on your soul, you will be lucky if he connects you by any means to those with political and economic influence and affluence to get you to riches. The devil wants the idea that money ritual works to continue floating so that more people will kill more people and mortgage their souls. The idea must be demolished.”

