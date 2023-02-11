This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Sultan Of Sokoto Said After Tinubu Told Him To Endorse Him Because He Came With Buhari

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), announced that the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, will support him.

The former governor of Lagos State and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, stormed Sokoto state on Thursday as part of their ongoing presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February.

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate and his team previously ran a number of campaigns in various parts of the country. However, the former governor of Lagos state and his entourage went to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto after arriving in that state to seek his blessing.

The All Progressive Congress APC presidential candidate was heard pleading with the monarch in a widely circulated video not to reject him because he traveled with president Muhammadu Buhari.

In the popular video, he said “We are here to ask for your help and endorsement because, Rankaidade, we want to win the election. You cannot deny this because President Muhammadu Buhari, the head of state and commander in chief of the armed forces, is seated next to you. Why is he here if you’re going to reject me?”

The Sultan refrained from endorsing Tinubu in response to his claim. He gave his reason, stating that he was unable to publicly support a political candidate because he was the traditional leader. Moreover, the Sultan said the best he can do is to pray God to give Nigeria a good leader in 2023.

