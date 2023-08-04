What Sultan & Gen. Abdusalani Did For Nigeria, $10b Can’t Buy It, They Saved Us From Shame-C. Akunna

Chuks Akunna, the Executive Director of the Authority newspaper, expressed that the contributions of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abdullahi, and General Abdulsalami to Nigeria are priceless and cannot be quantified by any amount of money. According to Akunna, their actions have prevented Nigeria from facing humiliation or disgrace.

During an interview with AIT on the Kakaaki program, Akunna shared his thoughts on the recent visit of General Abdulsalami and Sultan of Sokoto to Niger for a dialogue. He described their visit as a positive and praiseworthy event.

According to him:

“What General Abdusalami and Sultan of Sokoto did for Nigeria, 10 billion dollars will not be able to buy that. they saved Nigeria from very huge embarrassment.”

He said he even heard that Sultan of Sokoto and Gen. Abdusalam returned around 2 am today.

He said the report released yesterday by Tajudeen Ajulo, Special Adviser to the President, said that the trip of Abdusalami and Sultan of Sokoto to Niger are in line with Tinubu’s strategy.

“We all know that…we should thank his eminent for helping Tinubu because today is Friday, the ultimatum would have ended on Sunday, and imagine if you give somebody an ultimatum and it elapses and you were not able to say jack.”

Akunna emphasized that the events that unfolded in Niger Republic the previous day, during the visit of General Abdulsalami and Sultan of Sokoto, were highly significant and deserving of admiration. He commended their efforts and regarded them as a positive development.

In summary, Chuks Akunna acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abdullahi, and General Abdulsalami to Nigeria. He praised their recent visit to Niger for a dialogue, considering it as a commendable act that deserves recognition and appreciation.

Watch video here (1:27:35)

https://www.youtube.com/live/BIFMWHSso_Q?feature=share

