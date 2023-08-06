What Sultan & Gen Abdusalami did for Nigeria, $10B can’t buy it, they save us from shame -Chuks Akunna

(Photo Credit : Twitter)

Chuks Akunna, Executive Director of Authority newspaper, praised Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abdullahi, and General Abdulsalami for their invaluable contribution to Nigeria, stating that even 10 billion dollars couldn’t buy what they achieved, as they saved Nigeria from immense embarrassment. During an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, Akunna expressed his admiration for the recent visit of General Abdulsalami and Sultan of Sokoto to Niger for dialogue, calling it a commendable act.

In his own words he said, “What General Abdusalami and Sultan of Sokoto did for Nigeria, 10 billion dollars will not be able to buy that. they saved Nigeria from very huge embarrassment.”

He further mentioned that he heard about their return around 2 am today. According to a report by Tajudeen Ajulo, Special Adviser to the President, the visit of Abdulsalami and Sultan of Sokoto to Niger was in line with Tinubu’s strategy. Akunna appreciated their help to Tinubu, considering that the ultimatum was set to end on Sunday, and the outcome could have been problematic without their intervention.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 1:27:35 minutes mark.

Source : Africa Independent Television

Dear esteemed readers, we cherish your perspectives and opinions on the subject at hand. We encourage you to share your comments in the section below and follow us for more timely breaking news updates. Your engagement helps us foster a vibrant community and keeps you informed. Thank you for being a part of our journey

Overdose_gist (

)