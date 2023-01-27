What Should We Believe, That Tinubu Has Dementia Or He Has EmperorMentality-Keyamo Replies Naj’ atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has questioned Naj’ atu Muhammad, a former senatorial candidate of the APC, following her recent self-acclaimed revelations about Tinubu.

Recall that Naj’ atu who claims she resigned from the APC, had earlier aired that Tinubu has dementia and can not hold a tea cup. In an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, the politician also went on to knock Tinubu for his emperor mentality. She said the APC candidate only seeks “to hold the knife that will cut the pie” and gain “material and psychological control of the people of the country”.

However, reacting to this interview in a tweet on his verified media page, Festus Keyamo, described as lies Ms Naj’atu’s comments. He went on to ask her which of her conflicting statements should be believed.

Keyamo wrote thus:

“This is confusing: she has told Nigerians her self-serving lies that @officialABAT has dementia. But one who has ‘emperor mentality’ and ‘seeks to control’, must be sharp-witted and methodical. Which one should we believe, madam? Just cut the lies and campaign for your candidate”.

What do you think about this?

