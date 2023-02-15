What Shehu Sani Said When Asked If Tinubu’s Meeting With Wike Changes Anything For Atiku & Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Wednesday, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu continued his campaign rally at Port Harcourt, Rivers state and after finishing with the campaign, Tinubu went to visit Wike alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, as well as other prominent APC members.

Discussing Tinubu’s visit to Wike, Shehu Sani, while on Channels TV with Seun, said it’s normal for a presidential candidate to visit the executive governor of that state as well as traditional rulers. That made Seun say Tinubu’s visit to him is not normal, especially with the shuttle Wike has with the PDP, and went on to ask him if Wike will come out to say he’s endorsing Tinubu tomorrow, does it change anything in the game for Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Kwankwanso?.

Shehu Sani then replied saying if one contests an election, especially the primaries, and loses, it is expected of one to support the candidate of their party and any grounds should be solved within the party. Shehu Sani described Wike as an exceptional man who has never left the party and has lots of support, but where does that take him, as at the presidential level, will he tell people to vote for A and at governorship level, vote for B?.

Apart from that, Nigerians have reached a point today in political history where the governor of a state cannot determine for the people who they should vote for and at this time, people have already decided who to vote for and those who would vote for Atiku will, as well as Peter Obi, Kwankwanso, Tinubu and with that, the endorsement of a governor is irrelevant, inconsequential.

TeamAnonymous (

)