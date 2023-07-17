What Qualifies Lawmakers To Be Entitled To N200M While Poor Nigerians Are deprived Of It -Ughegbe

Mixed Reactions has been trailing the decision of the Federal government to roll out palliatives to the national assembly members.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that 8000 naira will be given to vulnerable people to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking during today’s edition of paper review on AIT, Political analyst Lemmy Ughegbe condemned the money that the Lawmakers would benefit.

According to him, he doesn’t see any reason why Lawmakers that are already rich to be getting such an amount of money while there are millions of people living in poverty.

Hear him “What qualifies the Lawmakers to be entitled to about 200 million naira while you and I are deprived of it. While Million of Nigerians living in abject poverty are deprived of it. We cannot have the current government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu operate as the Buhari government because what they are doing now is a ridiculous copy and paste of all the schemes that Buhari’s administration did in the name of social investment program which up to date I have not seen any Nigerian that has benefited. They started again with this one.”

