What Pregnant Women Should do to avoid birth defects

Birth abnormalities can happen when the baby is growing inside the womb. Chemicals, drugs, and medical procedures are known now as teratogens that can affect a child’s ability to conceive normally.

Teratogens are not the only factors that lead to birth defects. Genetic factors play a role as well. There is no guaranteed way to prevent birth defects, but you can take precautions to lessen your baby’s exposure to a range of risky environmental factors that have an impact on prenatal development. Your baby’s health will be supported by leading a healthy lifestyle and scheduling routine check-ups with your OB-GYN before and during pregnancy.

Here are 5 pregnancy-related items that every woman should steer clear according to Healthline:

1. Don’t use recreational drugs.

According to the CDC, recreational drugs are linked to preterm delivery, low birth weight, and several birth defects. Marijuana is the recreational drug that is most frequently utilised. Health professionals are worried because it is now permitted in many locations.

2. Lower your infection risk

Infections acquired during pregnancy might result in birth abnormalities. Infections can be avoided by avoiding sick people, cleaning your hands frequently, and completely cooking meat. Vaccines also offer a defence against illnesses that could result in unnatural births. The seasonal flu vaccine is always recommended for pregnant women.

3. Avoid drinking alcohol.

Alcohol use frequently contributes to birth anomalies related to pregnancy. There is no known safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy or when trying to conceive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Furthermore, there is never a safe moment to drink when expecting. The risk of injury is the same for all alcoholic drinks, including wines and beers.

4. Don’t smoke

While a newborn is still developing, nicotine can impair his or her brain and lungs. Blood from the foetus is 15% more concentrated than blood from the pregnant parents. If a parent smokes heavily, there is a higher chance of intrauterine growth restriction. Additionally, even moderate smokers (those who smoke 10 or fewer cigarettes per day) double the risk of low birth weight.

