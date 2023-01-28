This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Peter Obi Told Nigerians In Borno State During His Presidential Rally

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has promised to eradicate poverty in the northern region.

He said this on Saturday at a campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

“I told the people of the North, we will lift the children of the North out of poverty,” he said.

“Our government will be established in the north, because part of the problem in the north is the poverty that has been inflicted on our children.

I am bringing the north out of poverty. I am going to teach in the North,” he said. In a series of interviews with groups in Maiduguri, Obi, along with his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, charged supporters and electorates to use their candidacy to vote out the bad governance brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing a jubilant crowd at Ramat Square, Obi said LP is the only party with a credible candidate to right the wrongs of APC. He said he and his running mate were the only attractive candidates given his age and record.

My visit to Borno today has renewed my determination to put security in the first nation when it comes to power. In order to transition our nation from consumption to production, we must convert the vast area of Borno and all Northern production into agriculture.

Obi said if elected president of Nigeria next month, he will make the country an agricultural hub.

“My visit to Borno today has renewed my resolve to pursue security in the nation as a priority when elected to power,” he said. “For the transition of our nation from consumption to production, we must convert vast areas in Borno and the entire Northern Province into productive agriculture.”

The former governor of Anambra, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, campaign council members, LP candidates in the state and other party officials attended the event.

Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I arrived at the Maiduguri women’s meeting place in the municipality. Women will play an important role in all of our Nigerian governments. This is our duty.

After the rally in Ramat Square, people went to the Pinnacle Hotel for a town hall meeting with youth and men.

They then proceeded to Hotel Barwee to meet with women and vulnerable groups before proceeding to Shehu, Borno Palace to pay their respects to the traditional ruler.

