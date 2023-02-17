What Peter Obi Told Me When I Met Him This Morning At The Airport -Omoyele Sowore

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, a popular Nigerian Human Rights activists, releaseda statement via his twitter handle, on Friday, as he revealed how he met his opponent, Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and the former Governor of Anambra state, at the Airport. He revealed that he road on the same flight and also rode on the same Airport shuttle with Peter Obi, where the Labour Party presidential candidate asked him to help intervene concerning the attacks on his supporters in Lagos State. He however, told Peter Obi he was the first to do so.

Qouting the original statement released by Omoyele Sowore, he said, “Arrived Lagos this morning, I flew on the same @flyairpeace flight and rode on an airport shuttle with @Peterobi of @NgLabour surprisingly he asked that I intervene concerning attacks on Lagos @NgLabour members, I told him I was first to do so, apparently he wasn’t aware”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Omoyele Sowore via his twitter handle; What do you have to say about this?

