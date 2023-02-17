What Peter Obi told me when I asked him why he keeps repeating; from consumption to production-Sambo

Arise Politics Editor, Sumner Sambo, disclosed what the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi told him when he asked him why he keep repeating the statement that he will change Nigeria from consumption to production.

Sumner Sambo disclosed this in an interview with the Arise News during the Newsnight program when he was giving his view about Peter Obi’s messaging going to the 2023 presidential election.

Sumner Sambo began by saying that, Peter Obi in particular should be appreciated for bringing oxygen into this election process. However, Sumner Sambo said that there is only one thing that he found uninterested and had problem with and that is Peter Obi’s repetition of saying he’ll change Nigeria from consumption to production.

He said because of that he once asked Peter Obi why he keep repeating the statement,

“I could remember when I accompanied him round the country when he (Peter Obi) was seeking the PDP ticket under the primaries and I was sort of wonder what sort of strategy by repeating it (consumption to production) and at some point when I asked him, he (Peter Obi) said it was meant for him to educate the Nigerians on the state of their country so that they can see the country and not lose the messaging. “

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #told #asked #repeating #consumption #productionSamboWhat Peter Obi told me when I asked him why he keeps repeating; from consumption to production-Sambo Publish on 2023-02-17 18:06:08