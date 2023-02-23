What Peter Obi Said When He Was Asked If He Is Worried That Wike May Support Tinubu Instead Of Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has insisted that he is the best choice for the people of Rivers and other states that make up the Niger Delta region

In an interview with journalists, Peter Obi was asked if he was worried that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike may work for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

In Peter Obi’s reply, he said: “Ordinarily these are things I don’t make comments on, Wike remains a brother and a friend and when you have a brother and a friend they have their choices. You can’t question their choices, you can’t question peoples reason for their political reasoning because there might be reasons that we don’t know but I remain the best choice for the people of Niger Delta and I am committed to Niger Delta and to building Rivers State, I know what I can do to change Niger Delta

“Remember when somebody from Niger Delta was campaigning to be president the greatest support he got was from the southeast and I was instrumental to that. I was the chairman of southeast governors forums. Nobody can claim more support for Jonathan than me”.

