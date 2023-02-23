NEWS

What Peter Obi Said When He Was Asked If He Is Worried That Wike May Support Tinubu Instead Of Him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has insisted that he is the best choice for the people of Rivers and other states that make up the Niger Delta region

In an interview with journalists, Peter Obi was asked if he was worried that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike may work for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

In Peter Obi’s reply, he said: “Ordinarily these are things I don’t make comments on, Wike remains a brother and a friend and when you have a brother and a friend they have their choices. You can’t question their choices, you can’t question peoples reason for their political reasoning because there might be reasons that we don’t know but I remain the best choice for the people of Niger Delta and I am committed to Niger Delta and to building Rivers State, I know what I can do to change Niger Delta

“Remember when somebody from Niger Delta was campaigning to be president the greatest support he got was from the southeast and I was instrumental to that. I was the chairman of southeast governors forums. Nobody can claim more support for Jonathan than me”.

Watch video from 3:40 minutes

Ultimate_Gist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Let’s all vote for people who have a history of representing Nigerians’ interests- Oluchi Oparah

8 mins ago

All Yoruba Obas From Southwest Has Adopted Tinubu as Presidential Candidate For Saturday’s Election

9 mins ago

Enugu Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Several Others Murdered

18 mins ago

How 2023 Presidential Election Results Will Be Transmitted – INEC

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button