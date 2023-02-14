What Peter Obi Did After Supporter Offered Him A Bottle Of Juice During Presidential Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A supporter of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, offered him a bottle of juice and Peter obi responded by collecting it

The moment was captured from the labor party presidential campaign that went down In Lagos on Monday

It would be recalled that the former governor of Anambra state had visited the state earlier on Saturday before revisiting on Monday.

On his first visit, he split the rally into two phases as he started with a road walk before proceeding to the rally ground at the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Surulere, Lagos

On his second visit, which according to his media team, was an unplanned visit to the state, he visited popular trading centers in the state

One of the places he visited was the popular computer village where he met with a lot of his supporters. Thereafter, he left for the popular Ladipo market in the Mushin area of Lagos

While embarking on the trips, his supporters could be seen flooding after him. In several pictures and videos that surfaced online, they could be seen Chanting his name as they moved with his convoy

However, the event which had the supporter offering him the bottle of juice happened while on his visit to the computer village

After pointing the juice to him, the labor party presidential aspirant collected it from him

