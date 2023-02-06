This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Peter Obi Did After I Arrived Late At A Burial- Elder Statesman, Iwuanyawu

Southeast Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu while speaking on why he is backing the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi recalled the encounter he had with him during a burial ceremony

The election comes up in a few weeks and presidential candidates have been getting Endorsements support from their supporters

The elder statesman, while speaking, revealed the humble side of Peter obi and while he deserved to be given power

In a viral video that is currently circulating online, Iwuanyawu, while speaking, referred to a time he got late to a burial ceremony and had nowhere to sit except a place at the back

He said the labor party presidential aspirant had to leave his seat at the front and come to the back to put him at the front roll businessman

He said “There was also the case of the former security to the eastern Nigerian government. When he died, I was led to the funeral because I had no seat. He was sitting in the front row so there was no seat for me and I was sitting at the back. Peter came and took me to the sit where he was sitting. I protested but he insisted that I should be there. So there brought another sit and squeezed him in. So this is a person who has repented, this is a humble person. This is a person who deserves to be given power”

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

