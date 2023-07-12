NEWS

What People Would Do In Church & Would Not Do For Their Family Behind Closed Doors—Joyce Meyer

Pastor Joyce Meyer, of the America based Joyce Meyer Ministries, in the video of a message shared on her official Facebook page, has revealed some of the ills in the attitude and ways of life of some believers. According to the cleric, as revealed in her words, from 0:22 of the video, the cleric has shared in her words what, people would do in church and what they would not do for their families behind closed doors.

According to the cleric, she has shared in her words, concerning the way some believers do hide their attitudes and manner in the Church that, if she, as a minister in the church mistakenly spills water, so many people would rush out to rescue the situation. They would clean up the mess and at the same time, replaced the water, back where it was spilt. But, when such a similar thing happened at home, assuming your child spills the water, there would be a very great uproar. As shared by the cleric, you would shout angrily for such carelessness.

The cleric has also revealed, from 0:11 to 01:30 of the video, the main thing that sours marriage is that people stop doing some little things for one another. According to the cleric, they stop thinking that those things are important. Also, they stop compliments, they stop helping and they stop washing one another’s feet. As revealed by the cleric, when you stop all those little things in a marriage, such a union is on the verge of going sour.

