NEWS

What People Do That Make Them Not To See The Light of God Again – Benny Hinn Reveals

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

Popular Isreali Televangelist, Benny Hinn who is the founder of Benny Hinn Ministries sends an important message to believers a recent video shared to the public. He revealed what people do that make them out to see the light of God again. They might be seeing the light before but due to some circumstances they stop seeing it.

He said that “Assuming you take an object and place it over your eye, the implication is that it blocks the light from coming where you can see the light. In the same vein, it’s the same in the spirit. Meaning that If we allow something wrong, something worldly, or we allow whatever object in front of our eyes, the light of God will stop shining. We will not see the light of God again.

So what people do that make them not to see the light of God again is that they allow the things of this world to block your eyes and the light of God stop shining. If you’re allowed people who are walking away from God to come near you, they will block you from seeing that of God. So stay away from anything that will block you from seeing that light and put away anything that will deny you from seeing the light. It is very important for Believers and we need to be conscious of that. May God help us.

Watch The short Facebook Video Here. Watch from the beginning

PrayerMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons why a Woman’s vagina makes sound while having sex

10 seconds ago

Aso Rock Visit:I Will Be Coming Here Almost Every Week So Nigerians Should Not Be Surprised-Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

10 mins ago

Transfer News: Marseille remain in talks with Chelsea for Aubameyang, Evans joins Man Utd

12 mins ago

It Is Laughable To Say Adamu Led Our Party To Victory; He Almost Presided Over APC’s Fall— Cletus Obun

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button