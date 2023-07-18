What People Do That Make Them Not To See The Light of God Again – Benny Hinn Reveals

Popular Isreali Televangelist, Benny Hinn who is the founder of Benny Hinn Ministries sends an important message to believers a recent video shared to the public. He revealed what people do that make them out to see the light of God again. They might be seeing the light before but due to some circumstances they stop seeing it.

He said that “Assuming you take an object and place it over your eye, the implication is that it blocks the light from coming where you can see the light. In the same vein, it’s the same in the spirit. Meaning that If we allow something wrong, something worldly, or we allow whatever object in front of our eyes, the light of God will stop shining. We will not see the light of God again.

So what people do that make them not to see the light of God again is that they allow the things of this world to block your eyes and the light of God stop shining. If you’re allowed people who are walking away from God to come near you, they will block you from seeing that of God. So stay away from anything that will block you from seeing that light and put away anything that will deny you from seeing the light. It is very important for Believers and we need to be conscious of that. May God help us.

