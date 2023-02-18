This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What PDP Intended To Affect Bola Tinubu Has Totally Boomeranged And Affected Them- Festus Keyamo

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has lambasted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party for praising president Muhammadu Buhari as a result of the naira redesign policy of the CBN.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, noted that due to politics, PDP chieftains who have always cast aspersions on the character of Buhari are now praising him over the naira redesign policy the CBN is implementing.

The APC chieftain argued that before now, they’ve always described Buhari’s integrity as fake but, due to the fact that they believe that the policy would affect the chances of Bola Tinubu winning the election, they are now praising the president.

Festus Keyamo however noted that despite their attempt to make it look like they are with Nigerians, the masses have seen beyond their pretence, and that what they intended to affect Bola Tinubu, is now affecting them.

Festus Keyamo said” All of a sudden, PDP gets up from nowhere and begin to praise Buhari. I said what a time to be alive. These are people who have always told Nigerians that Buhari’s integrity is fake, that he’s not an honest man. Now, you wake up one morning and you’re praising Buhari because of politics, because you think that the policy in place is designed to curtail or harm your opponents.

“Now, in that regards, they are cutting their nose to spite their faces, they’ve gotten themselves into a mess, they’ve scored an own goal. Now, they are the ones begging Nigerians not to riot, they are the ones begging Nigerians to support government policy because, in their perception, they think that’s against Asiwaju.

“So in that regards, they would now prefer Nigerians to die, banks to be burnt down. They prefer that because, they want to harm one man. But, Nigerians have now saw them for who they are. At the end of the day, what they (PDP) intended to affect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has totally boomeranged and affected them.”

