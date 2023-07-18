What Pastors Should Know Before Appointing Anyone Into Leadership Positions In The Church -Kumuyi

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “Prophetic Revelation Concerning A Proud Monarch And All Proud Men” at a recent Monday Bible Study Program.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “The Punishment From God Before Defiant Deification ” and said that Nebuchadnezzar made himself to be like a god and the punishment of God came upon him. He thought he could do anything he liked and no one would stand up to him but divine judgment came upon him.”

“Nebuchadnezzar had the nature of Satan, Lucifer because he was the one who started the project of weakening the nations. Lucifer planned to exalt himself above God. His punishment is sure for those who remain proud and wants to stand in the place of God, and take the thoughts and knowledge of God away from the hearts of the people.

“This is why at times God is careful in dealing with us. Sometimes, a new convert wants to be this, an inexperienced person wants to be that, the one who has not been called wants to be here and there and if God allows that, pride may come and ruin the person.”

He then revealed what pastors should know before appointing anyone into leadership positions in the church. He said, “As we are putting people in different places and positions, the word of God says such a one must not be a novice, a new convert must not become a Pastor, Overseer, Bishop, ruling over thousands of people. Someone who does not have a standing and steadfast relationship with the Lord, the one who is just looking for a position to grab and control, ruling over people in a domineering way.”

He further said, “A leader must not be a novice so that he will not fall into the same condemnation the devil fell into. That is why in the church, ministry and fellowship, we watch people and if they get into pride, and they become disobedient, defiant and uncontrollable, because of pride which will ruin them, we mercifully take away from them that position.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 38 minutes 50 seconds

PrayerMedia (

)