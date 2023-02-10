This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Pa Ayo Adebanjo Said Will Happen If Peter Obi Doesn’t Win Is A Prophecy, Says Sola Ebiseni

According to Sola Ebiseni, the Labour Party’s southwest zonal coordinator, what Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the head of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, predicted would occur if Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, didn’t win, is a prophecy.

He said this during an interview with Arise News for the Morning Show program. In response to Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s statement that Nigeria would experience an after-election crisis if Mr. Peter Obi did not win, Reuben Abati questioned the viewpoint of the Afenifere group, taking into account the fact that there are currently 18 candidates running for president.

In response, Solar Ebiseni said that Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who is currently acting as Nigeria’s oracle, is predicting what will probably happen to this nation if Peter Obi loses. As far as Nigeria is concerned, Ayo Adebanjo is a prophet who is predicting what would possibly happen to this federation if we continue to deny a section (the southeast) and a substantial portion of Nigerians a sense of belonging.

It doesn’t matter where Peter Obi hails from, according to Solar Ebiseni, as the world is already aware that Nigeria is on the verge of collapse. Every group should be given equal opportunities because Nigeria is a multiethnic nation, he continued.

WATCH THE VIDEO

“We stated that Obasanjo did it for the southwest, Yar’Adua and Buhari did it for the north, Jonathan did it for the south-south, and now the southeast is getting its turn,”

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Ayo #Adebanjo #Happen #Peter #Obi #Doesnt #Win #Prophecy #Sola #EbiseniWhat Pa Ayo Adebanjo Said Will Happen If Peter Obi Doesn’t Win Is A Prophecy, Says Sola Ebiseni Publish on 2023-02-10 23:22:06