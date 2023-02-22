What Osinbajo & Amaechi’s Absence From Tinubu’s Lagos Rally Could Imply -Opunabo Inko-Tariah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former aide to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has spoken concerning the absence of Vice President Osinbajo and the former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, from the rally of the APC presidential candidate in Lagos State. During his interview on Plus TV, Opunabo analyzed the relationship between Tinubu and both APC leaders.

Addressing the topic, Opunabo said, “I do not think that there is any love lost between Tinubu and Amaechi or Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo. The vice president was also absent from Tinubu’s rally finale in Lagos State, so I do not want to think that Wike has anything to do with whatever is going on between Amaechi and Tinubu. How Tinubu treats Amaechi is also important. I know that they had a meeting after the APC primary to smooth things over, but I do not know what happened afterwards.

He added, “For example, if you try to demean a man or tell him that you can live without him, such a man will pridefully stay away.” This is what I can extract from the situation. What will Amaechi want from Tinubu or Wike? He will take credit if the APC wins Rivers State, but he has a reason for not attending Tinubu’s rally. I believe it has to do with the frosty relationship between Amaechi and Tinubu. The vice president has also abstained from Tinubu’s rallies, even the one in Lagos State. It is a matter of choice.

