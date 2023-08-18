NEWS

What Osimhen Needs To Do To Dethrone Mane As Africa’s Player Of The Year

As the curtains draw close on another season of football, it is that time of the year when football fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the announcement of the African Player of the Year. The accolade is awarded to the best African footballer of the calendar year. The title currently belongs to the talismanic  former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane.

Mane’s impressive performance saw him become a firm favorite for the title. However, with the emergence of young and talented players across the continent, the competition for the coveted title has become fiercer. One of such players is Victor Osimhen, the Napoli striker.

Osimhen has had an excellent year with impressive performances both at the club and international levels. His ability to find the back of the net consistently is what sets him apart. To dethrone Mane and emerge as the African Player of the Year, Osimhen needs to focus on three essential areas.

Firstly, Osimhen needs to maintain his impressive scoring record, he has shown that he has the ability to compete at the highest level. However, to edge out Mane, he needs to score more goals and maintain consistency.

Secondly, Osimhen needs to become a more versatile player. Mane is not just a goalscorer, but also a provider. He has a significant impact on Liverpool’s attacking plays with his movement and dribbling abilities. If Osimhen wants to dethrone Mane, he needs to become a more versatile player, not just in front of goal but also in his general play.

Lastly, Osimhen needs to lead his team to success. Although Mane is not a lone contributor to Liverpool’s successes, his performances and leadership skills have undoubtedly played a significant role. If Osimhen can lead his club to win a major trophy or Nigeria to success in an international tournament, it will increase his chances of being awarded the African Player of the Year.

