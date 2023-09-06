‘What Nyesom Wike Has Embarked On Will Lead To Arbitral Loss’ -Dele Momodu

PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu has raised concerns that Nyesom Wike’s current actions might prove to be a challenge for him if he joins the APC administration. He emphasized that APC members would not permit Wike to replicate what he has done within the PDP in their party.

In an interview in a video (6:54) with Channels TV, Momodu stated, “Wike is a man I admire greatly for his intelligence, hard work, and tenacity. When he sets his mind on something, he pursues it relentlessly. I hope he continues to harness that positivity. However, his current endeavors may pose difficulties for him in the future.”

He added, “The APC members are closely observing, and they won’t let him enter their party and replicate what he’s doing in the PDP. He seems comfortable with his current actions and may even continue to act as a de facto co-president. He’s not someone who can be easily sidelined. He may act as a co-president alongside Tinubu.”

