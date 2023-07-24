What Nigerians Need Is What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Has Demonstrated – Adams Oshiomhole (Photo)

The former Governor of Edo State and the former president of Nigeria Labour Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has stated that the new President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated what Nigeria needs.

The incumbent Federal lawmaker stated this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Sunday (Yesterday)

The Punch paper reported that Adams Oshiomhole, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress said during the interview; “I think you are the ones who have the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once he (Tinubu) gets into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge”

The former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress added; “What Nigerians need is what the president (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) has demonstrated – the courage to take the decision, humility to admit some of the unintended consequences of those decisions, and, of course, the will to deal with those consequences.”

Source – The Punch paper

