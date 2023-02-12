This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What Nigeria Needs To Do To Make It Easier For The Poor To Run For Political Office – Sen Nyako

Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako, the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) nominee for the Adamawa Central Senatorial District, has emphasized the importance of passing legislation that will make it simpler for the underprivileged to win election to political office.

Speaking at a town hall event in Yola as part of his senatorial campaign, Nyaki claimed that the current electoral system, which largely excludes those who are not wealthy, needs to be replaced with legislation that empowers the poor, similar to the Not-Too-Young-to-Run law that benefits young politicians.

Abdul Aziz, who supported the Not-Too-Young-to-Manage Bill in the Senate, voiced the opinion that the presidential system of government is too big and expensive to run during a media interaction portion of his Meet-the-People townhall gathering in Jimeta over the weekend.

If it were up to me, we would go back to the parliamentary system of governance, which has a small parliament and few institutions.

We have an excessively complicated and wasteful presidential system, he declared.

Abdul-Aziz Nyako, who served in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and is running for re-election to the National Assembly, stated in response to a question about the “fat salaries” senators earn that, as extravagant as they may appear, the expectations of the public from their senators need to shift.

He asserted that a senator would most likely have spent his own money, in addition to his pay and allowances from his position, by the time he had finished each month’s obligations to constituents in his district.

This article is according to Daily Post Newspaper. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Content created and supplied by: Ihuoma244 (via 50minds

News )

#Nigeria #Easier #Poor #Run #Political #Office #Sen #NyakoWhat Nigeria Needs To Do To Make It Easier For The Poor To Run For Political Office – Sen Nyako Publish on 2023-02-12 16:52:09