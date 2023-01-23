What Nigeria needs is a sinner who can develop the country and make money -APC chieftain, Tunji Abayomi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, all politicians are “s*nn*rs” everywhere in the world, but Nigeria needs a “s*nn*r” who can help the nation develop, earn money, and utilize that money to help its citizens escape poverty.

This claim was made by APC chieftain, Tunji Abayomi, the provost and chairman of the governing council at Ondo State’s Adekunle Ajasin University, on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday.

Quoting from his words, he said: “Anywhere in the world, you find that politicians are s*nn*rs.

Only sinful men will rid the society of sin since they understand and are aware of its effects, repercussions, structure, and management methods. You won’t accomplish much if you focus on holy folks, though. That is the truth, at least according to world history”.

He also said further saying: “Yes, there will be a s*nn*r, there will be some kind of balance. Who among the sinners can offer us the best chance, given the problem that this country is currently facing?”.

Morekindness (

)