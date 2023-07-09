What My Wife Taught Me To Be Doing To Her Anytime We Are Both At Home-Mike Bamiloye Reveals.

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “My Wife taught me a great lesson some time ago: As a Minister of God, if you don’t make the house jol and comfortable and attractive by being available for her, you are depriving her of her right. Because the home is her jurisdiction, the place of operations. On this note, When You Are At Home, Make Yourself Available. Let Her Know You Are Now Around. She Taught Me That Lesson And It Sank.

Speaking further he said ” This is to tell you that as a minister, pastor or preacher of God You can tell your wife how much you love her by using words like “I love you” or “You mean the world to me.” Additionally, you can express your love to her by doing little things that make her job easier, spend quality time with her, or give her nice presents. More so, The importance of love in marriage is endless. It brings health benefits, a closer bond, an improved marital role, and reduces life’s daily stress and anxieties. Without love, you and your partner could not be able to enjoy a happy, healthy relationship. The Bible says, “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it” (Ephesians 5:24).

Speaking further he said “This is an auspicious responsibility. According to Scripture, the husband is to love and care for his wife with the same type of love and care that Jesus gives to His bride. Lastly, The mental, emotional, and social advantages of receiving love and affection speak for themselves. Aside from helping you to maintain positive, long-lasting relationships, your confidence and self-esteem get a major boost. You and your loved one can strengthen your bond and build greater trust.

