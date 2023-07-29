What My Wife Did The First Time She Came To Our Church Ministry In Kaduna State-Bishop Oyedepo Tells

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On WE OWE GOD THANKS AT CGMI MEGACON 2023 || Day 6, Morning Session, the cleric reportedly stated that “The first time my wife came to our Church because our Church Ministry began in Kaduna, she couldn’t believe Service was over. We were 21 that day, it was a great Service. She couldn’t marry the way I used to return home after every weekend meeting. God blessed us that day, we were two above the previous Sunday – We were 19 the previous Sunday, she added to it making 20 and somebody came making it 21.

Speaking further he said “As we keep holding services, the Thanksgiving went to 50 members. From 50 members it increased to 100, 200, 500 and so on. In this regard, don’t let God turn His back on you. Acknowledge Him and he will surprise you beyond measure. Speaking further he said ” Somebody asked me many years ago, ‘I learned that you got a car Bro David’, I said: ‘Yes, God gave me a fantastic car’. He said “Did I hear it’s Volkswagen Beetle’? I said: ‘Yes’. And he did God forbid. ‘If riding a Volkswagen is riding a car, God forbid’. But little did he know that It was fantastic to me.

Speaking lastly he said “By the grace of God today, I have given out 23 cars as gifts. From one rickety Volkswagen Beetle that people even preach against. They said: ‘Why won’t they preach prosperity, they need to ride a car, they need to ride a good car’.

