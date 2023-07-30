What My Father-In-Law Told Me After He Learnt I’ve Not Been Giving To God—Benny Hinn Reveals

Pastor Benny Hinn, the founder and presiding Pastor of Texas based Benny Hinn Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page has reiterated the importance of giving in the life of a believer. The cleric has then, in buttressing the message, revealed what his father-in-law told him after he learnt he has not been giving to God.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 02:58 to 05:05 of the video, when he was about to get married, his fiancee’s father called him and started to have some discussions with him about his personal life. As revealed by the cleric, his father-in-law asked home much he does give to God weekly, and he assured him of the fact that it shall be a sort of confidence between him and God. He then told him that, the reason why he asks about the details of his giving to God is because he cannot let his daughter marry anyone who is not a giver.

According to the cleric, back then, he was in serious debt. He had gone on Tv too early in his ministry, as early as 24 years of age and in no time he had amassed $200,000 in debt. As revealed by the cleric, his father-in-law continued to ask him a series of questions about how much he does give to God and the cleric answered that he does not have a specific amount but, he does give certain amounts. This his father-in-law condemned in that, since he has been born again, which back then, as revealed by the cleric was six years, he owed God hence, he had to pay back a backdated amount of money.

According to the cleric, he narrated his indebtedness to his father-in-law and his father-in-law answered him that, he now knew why he was in debt, despite his ministry that had big crowds. His father-in-law told him that, he was an emotional giver, and God has since cursed emotional giving. The cleric then told his in-law that, he was in serious debt. Then he answered that, once he pays God’s bills, He also would in turn pay your bills. The cleric then revealed that, back then, he had $20,000 in the account of the ministry and he had to withdraw everything and sent them out in 1000s, to pastors he knew did not like him. After he did this, within six months, he was debt free. He miraculously received various cheques from people, all confirming they were moved to freely give to him.

Temperance (

)