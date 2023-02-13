This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

What My Father, Chief Lamidi Adedibu Told Me About Politics When He Visited Me In UK – Niyi Adedibu

Niyi Adedibu, one of the sons of the late Oyo state Political Leader, Chief Lamidi Adedibu, has revealed what his father told him about politics when he (Chief Adedibu) visited him in the United Kingdom, UK, before his death.

Late Chief Lamidi Adedibu.

Niyi Adedibu, who made this revelation in a recent report by the Punch Newspaper, while speaking about the qualities of his late father, noted that the late Oyo political leader told him that there is no place for rigidity in politics, owing to the fact that there are no permanent foes or friends in the game of politics.

Cited report.

Adedibu who visibly expressed the fact that his father told him to be flexible politically, declared; “He (my father) taught me everything I know about politics. When he visited me in the UK before his death, he told me that rigidity has no place in politics because ‘there are no permanent friends or enemies’ in politics.”

What do you think about this? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Punch, Premium Times

Content created and supplied by: INNOCESSON (via 50minds

News )

#Father #Chief #Lamidi #Adedibu #Told #Politics #Visited #Niyi #AdedibuWhat My Father, Chief Lamidi Adedibu Told Me About Politics When He Visited Me In UK – Niyi Adedibu Publish on 2023-02-13 07:19:08