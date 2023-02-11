What Must Be Done On The Ballot Paper In Order To Make A Vote Count—Samson Itodo Reveals (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

(image of Samson Itodo sourced from Google)

In a 5-minute video program, titled “Election 101,” sponsored by Yiaga Africa and supported by the United Nations (UN), the executive director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, revealed to Nigerians the necessary precautions to follow on the ballot paper in order to have a valid and accredited vote.

He made this known in the program “Election 101,” which aired on ChannelsTV. Mr. Itodo explained that if, in the process of casting a vote, the thumbprint of an electorate falls in between the logos of two political parties, such a vote will be rejected and not credited to any political party.

According to him, “If in the process of casting your vote on an election day your thumbprint falls between two political party symbols (i.e., if the thumbprint is not fully printed in the box space provided for a particular party) or if the ballot paper is not thumbprinted at all, then such a ballot will be rejected and not counted for any political party or its candidate.”

Speaking further, he said, to avoid a rejected ballot, before the start of accreditation and voting commences on the election day, an election official will take time to demonstrate and explain the election procedure to all voters present at different polling stations.

He however noted that the ballot papers that will be provided will not have the names or images of the candidates running for office but only the name and logo of their political parties.

