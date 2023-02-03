What motor park security did to Obi/Datti campaign material I sent to someone in Katsina – Babachir

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The motor park security destroyed some Obi/Datti campaign literature that it had received from a person in Katsina, according to Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Babachir Lawal described the incident.

The Obi/Datti movement’s reception in the north exceeded their expectations, according to Babachir Lawal, a supporter of the movement.

According to Babachir Lawal, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, allegedly drove the PDP from states including Adamawa, Plateau, Taraba, Benue, and Kaduna. Additionally, given the level of acceptability, they are now aiming for 55-70% of the vote rather than their current 25% goal.

He asserted that the acceptance of the Obi/Datti movement extends not just to the far north but even to the north’s periphery.

I sent some campaign literature to one of our supporters in Katsina two weeks ago, as an illustration. When he arrived at the auto park, the poor man wanted to gather the campaign literature. The motor park security was curious about the contents of the luggage.

When it was discovered that the T-shirt belonged to Peter Obi and Datti, they ransacked it, everyone got a piece of it, and they told the poor man in Katsina that they were tired of being told to vote for their fellow Muslims even though they had already done so in previous elections. As a result, the majority of them are now refugees and are living in the motor park. They won’t take any advice this time around.

